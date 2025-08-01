Stop The Shots Repeal PREP Act

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



People are supporters of Make America healthy Again., MAHA. What I'm talking about with the repeal of the PREP Act, which gave them license to commit murder without, you know, being able to be sued for the damages is that if we repeal that act, we'll be making murder a crime again.

And so, you know, getting away with what they've done has been made legal. You can't sue when you're harmed. That's a violation of so many rights that are protected by the Bill of Rights and the way the other aspects of this Act are set up, it clearly violates the separation of powers into the three branches of government, that are just hallmarks of the Constitution.

It needs to be repealed. Donald Trump and RFK Jr cannot repeal an act of Congress that would be outright tyranny.

We the People have to convince a majority of the Senate and the House to pass legislation to repeal a horrific law that has made murder legal. It's made it so that you can harm people and you can't be sued in a court of law. That needs to go away!

James Roguski - 07/28.2025

Stop The Shots X Space, Vaccination is Not Immunzation: https://x.com/i/spaces/1MYxNwMYkWVKw

James Roguski Substack: Repeak The PREP Act: https://open.substack.com/pub/jamesroguski/p/repeal-the-prep-act



