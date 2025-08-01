BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stop The Shots Repeal PREP Act
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
282 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

People are supporters of Make America healthy Again., MAHA. What I'm talking about with the repeal of the PREP Act, which gave them license to commit murder without, you know, being able to be sued for the damages is that if we repeal that act, we'll be making murder a crime again.

And so, you know, getting away with what they've done has been made legal. You can't sue when you're harmed. That's a violation of so many rights that are protected by the Bill of Rights and the way the other aspects of this Act are set up, it clearly violates the separation of powers into the three branches of government, that are just hallmarks of the Constitution.

It needs to be repealed. Donald Trump and RFK Jr cannot repeal an act of Congress that would be outright tyranny.

We the People have to convince a majority of the Senate and the House to pass legislation to repeal a horrific law that has made murder legal. It's made it so that you can harm people and you can't be sued in a court of law. That needs to go away!

James Roguski - 07/28.2025

Stop The Shots X Space, Vaccination is Not Immunzation: https://x.com/i/spaces/1MYxNwMYkWVKw

James Roguski Substack: Repeak The PREP Act: https://open.substack.com/pub/jamesroguski/p/repeal-the-prep-act


Keywords
healthnewstruthimmunizationactrepealprepvaccin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy