Scott Ritter: Putin's peace push 'cannot be undermined' - part 2

Scott Ritter: Putin's peace push 'cannot be undermined'
💬 “What Vladimir Putin did is not only put” the concept of peace “on the table theoretically, he did so in a practical manner,” the ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.
💬 “It cannot be undermined. All it can do is reinforce the reality that Ukraine, its Western sponsors and the United States aren’t serious about peace.”