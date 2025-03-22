Heart And Piezoelectricity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy
.
https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf
.
wireless body area network
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
.
https://www.computer.org/csdl/magazine/it/2017/02/mit2017020032/13rRUwbs27U
.
https://surveillanceresistancelab.org/resources/hart-attack-how-dhss-massive-biometrics-database-will-supercharge-surveillance-and-threaten-rights/
.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884
.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/
.
bioelectromagnetics
.
Examples of Bioelectric Activity:
Nerve Impulses: The transmission of signals along nerve fibers relies on bioelectric currents.
Muscle Contraction: Muscle cells generate electrical potentials that trigger muscle contractions.
Cell Communication: Bioelectric signals are used for communication between cells, influencing processes like development, tissue repair, and immune responses.
Metabolism and Homeostasis: Bioelectricity also plays a role in metabolism and maintaining the body's internal balanc
bioelectricity
.
magnetic human body communication
.
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/
.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2
.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681
.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield
.
biocyber interface
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Overview-of-topics-covered-in-this-article_fig1_353037619
https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24
.
https://www.youtube.com/live/4_4cykhzx0g
toresays 3-19-2025
.
https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance
.
https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference
.
https://ntc.columbia.edu/mental-augmentation-a-new-frontiers-for-human-rights/
.
Mark 5:36
amen
https://rumble.com/v6qynls-bloodlines-and-blackmail-jfk-edition.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp