Your CANCER is MICRO-PARASITES. How to Heal. Dr. Jane Ruby.

Dr. Jane Ruby! Cancer is micro-parasites. Don't be the 'hamster on the pharmaceutical wheel' in an endless cycle of mis-diagnosis and more and more drugs with more and more side effects. The most effective and safe anti-parasitics are Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Fenbendazole. There are also many natural treatments including GlobalHealing.com's Paratrex, clove, artemisia annua (wormwood), ginger, gentian, olive leaf, mimosa pudica and many more. It's important to start SLOWLY to avoid a strong herxheimer reaction.
FULL PRESENTATION. Covid "Vaccines" Injected Synthetic and Living Parasites
Dr. Jane Ruby is at:
https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby/videos
https://substack.com/@drjaneruby
"The pieces are coming together with the work of Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Alfons Weber, and Dr. Alan Cantwell, exposing that cancer and other chronic diseases are parasites but the big connection is that the C19 bioweapon shots include both synthetic parasites, chromosomal aberrations, chemical and metal toxins for both depopulation and dependence on government and pharma." ~ Dr. Jane Ruby
More on natural cancer healing at www.EnergyMe333.com Joe Tippins Fenbendazole Cancer Protocol: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html
