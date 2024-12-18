BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drones-Canada and a New Day Dawning - End the Fed | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 33
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
156 views • 6 months ago

- The truth regarding the drone deployment – US Military defensive posture and why


- Canada has never been a country – how, when and why? Canada the 51 st state?


- Trudeau (a military cog), is on his way out


- Zuckerberg goes to Mara-a-Lago to receive new marching orders from DJT


- All eyes on Japan, S. Korea and the Pacific region for the economic concerns of the day – how and why


- XI Jingping aligned with DJT on certain important matters


- Fed Res Chairman Powel is sleeper agent for our side – really? How’s that?


- We can look towards major shifts of control and power of the Federal Reserve to the Treasury or perhaps an “End the Fed” entirely


- Securing and strengthening the USD – earthly commodities and QFS


- Ten new cities to be built – revamping other locations


- NESARA-GESRA – Yes and no - not a blanket debt forgiveness as it would

collapse economy


- Trump dares the BRICS and Staes the USD will not be overthrown


- Military events on the rise in the Pacific Rim


- Financial restructure in part led to 911


- US Debt – solution – wages to escalate to meet inflation/COL


- Inauguration day – 50-50 chance January 20 - potential delay – challenges

ahead


ALL 40K / Happening NOW shows get the following:

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com

Keywords
nesara-gesaracity developmentqfs systemusd stabilityus military posturedrone deploymentcanada sovereigntytrudeau exitzuckerberg mar-a-lagopacific rim economicsxi jinping alignmentfederal reserve controlbrics challengemilitary eventsfinancial restructureus debt solutioninauguration delay
