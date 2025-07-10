ETERNITY C bulk carrier is sinking completely to the bottom of the Red Sea

Another real-life scene shows the targeting of the ETERNITY C and its sinking to the bottom of the Red Sea by Houthi or AnsarAllah of the Yemeni Armed Forces. The Yemeni military released a video on July 9, 2025, officially announcing the sinking of a second Israeli-linked vessel, Eternity C which was sailing on July 7 and 8 towards the port of Umm al-Rashrash, or the occupied port of Eilat. The bulk carrier violated the maritime blockade, refusing to comply with the ban despite receiving numerous radio warnings from the Yemeni Navy, resulting in the launch of 6 ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as 1 suicide drone, as shown in their video. They stated that a group of special forces from their navy were deployed to rescue several crew members, provide them with medical treatment, and transport them to a safe location.

Now, the Liberian-flagged Greek company ship get blown, partially destroyed, and then slowly sank completely off the Yemeni coast, 51 nautical miles west of Hodeidah port. The Yemeni Armed Forces have once again reminded that all companies transacting with Israeli ports remain legitimate targets, following repeated warnings to the ship, which is part of the ongoing "Support for Palestine" naval campaign. According to Yemen, this operation aims to force Zionists to stop the aggression and lift the siege on Gaza. The sinking of ETERNITY C, identified as affiliated with Israel, marks the fourth ship to sink under the Yemeni Armed Forces' blockade policy during the operation. Eternity C, now leaving the chatter in the international room but keep silent on Gaza, humanity is getting worse day by day!

