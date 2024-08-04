⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the SMO.

▫️Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, 106th, and 129th territorial defence brigs near Staritsa, Volchansk (Kharkov reg), Miropoliye, and Basovka (Sumi reg). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 190 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six pickup trucks.

In counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artill syst, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howis, one TCI electronic warfare station, and two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare stations were neutralised. One AFU ammo depot was destroyed.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 107th, 112th, 114th, and 116th territ'l def brigs near Sinkovka, Tabayevka, Glushkovka (Kharkov reg), and Makeyevka (LPR). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 54th Mech'd Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 490 UKR troops, three tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, one infantry fight vehic, two U.S.-made M113 armr'd personnel carriers, and 8 motor vehics.

In counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howis, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howis, one 152-mm D-20 howi, three 122-mm D-30 howis, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi, two Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations. Two AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces improved the tact'l situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 53rd, 54th, 100th mech'd brigs, 81st Airmobile Brig, and 117th Terri'l Def Brig near Kalinovo, Krasnogorovka, Seversk, and Serebryanka (DPR). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 5th Assault Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 690 UKR troops, 3 motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill syst, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, two 152-mm D-20 howis, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howi, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M109 howi. Two AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Active actions, units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Novosyolovka Pervaya (DPR).



Losses on formations of the AFU 31st, 32nd mech'd brigs, 1st Tank Brig, 95th Air Assault Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vozdvizhenka, Toretsk, Nikolayevka, Druzhba, and Rozovka (DPR). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Nat'l Police was repelled.



AFU losses amounted to up to 365 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 11 motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, one Zoopark counter-battery warfare system, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. One AFU missile and artillery ammunition depot was wiped out.



▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 78th Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 1st Tank Brigade, and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vodyanoye, Zolotaya Niva, and Storozhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station. Two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 103th and 108th territorial defence brigades near Belogorye (Zaporozhye region) and Kazatskoye (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one AN/MPQ-65 radar station of the U.S.-made Patriot SAM system, one POL depot, one UAV depot, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 146 areas.

▫️Air defence units shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Forces, 13 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one Vampire MLRS projectile, 162 unmanned aerial vehicles, 82 of them outside the special military operation zone.

📊In total, 633 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,141 unmanned aerial vehicles, 561 air defence missile systems, 16,764 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,395 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,813 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,354 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.