Morality is not defined by group identity label

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
However, some groups are more immoral than others. Even now, while Jews are kicking me out of groups, antiSemites are calling me a Jew and all sorts of slurs and death wishes are being expressed. It's a very strange position to get hate from both Semites and antiSemites for simply being honest.