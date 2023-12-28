Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0033 - Lillyann Grace Reck - Buster is sentenced to 40 years
The Fire Rises
101 Subscribers
35 views
Published 2 months ago

Buster, an acquaintance of Lillyann’s mother who was watching her while her mother worked, sodomized Lillyann. She was taken to the hospital, where she died 4 days later. DNA tests connected Buster to the crime in January 2020 after the case was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

violencecrimegenocide

