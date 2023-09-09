The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 253 - Useful Info!

In this video, I want to draw your attention to something very important that I have been saying for more than 2 years. At that time in early 2020, I did not fully understand what was happening and I don’t think anyone did. My sister happened to send me a graphic image of a simple MICRO-NEEDLE device she had come across and to this day she doesn’t exactly know why she did this. However, God used it to open my eyes. I was not aware at that time that this technology existed. After researching I discovered that the microneedle patch idea was developed in 1998 and patented possibly as early as 1999 although I could NOT find this document. Today every man and his dog have patents outstanding employing different Micro-Needle methodologies and materials. I put out Video No.77 in June 2020 warning people of the basic details and I got a lot of flack and insults for my efforts even though the PATCH was already being used for many purposes by 2014. The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 77 - The "Mark Of The Beast" - A Watchman Reports 5 video was deleted by YouTube early in this war. along with 76 others. I did not fully understand the dangers of this technology at that time but I certainly did 17 videos later. In Video No.94 titled, “Roman Vaccine “Micro-Needle Vaccine” Deception!” posted on YouTube originally on Sept 10th, 2020. This is what I wrote more than 2 years ago: “Do NOT be deceived. This coming Beast vaccine WILL NOT be administered by standard needle or syringe. I repeat, WILL NOT! It WILL NOT be a conventional syringe/liquid vial application. Do NOT be deceived by the pictures you see everywhere in all MEDIA of standard needles and vials. It is a blanket deception. This is NOT what will be administered when the time comes. A single needle CAN’T form a tattoo image. This can only be done with multiple needles in the same way a tattooist forms a tattoo patch under the skin with multiple needles using different colors."

DO YOU KNOW WHERE WE ARE AT IN WORLD HISTORY?

DO YOU SEE THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES AS JESUS SAID?

CAN YOU "SEE" WHAT IS HAPPENING ALL AROUND YOU?

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com