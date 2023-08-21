De-dollarization Tipping Point

BRICS Summit: This Week In South Africa Is Going To Be A Game-Changer





Got Bullion?

* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.

* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave. The infrastructure is now in place.

* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.





The full segment is linked below.





Redacted News | In 24 Hours, Everything Changes For The U.S.; Putin & China Are Ready (21 August 2023)

https://youtu.be/H4K_Gc_mwuo

