CONVERGENCE: The Solar Eclipse, CERN, Lucifer, The Vatican, And Reptilian Venom Peptides
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
221 views • 04/06/2024

RealNewsChannel.com


Mike Adams breaks down the many converging points coming together on April 8th during the solar eclipse. Next Masonic rituals planned worldwide to usher in New World Order. Then The Club of Rome is the psychotic brain behind the net zero cult phenomenon and book that started it all, The Limits To Growth. Except this cult wants every last human dead to reduce that pesky CO2 that the globalists that want the planet all to themselves keep complaining about. Problem is, even they need it to survive. Then Evidence Of Manufactured Food Supply Crisis Mounts As More Cows And Chickens Killed. Then Speaking in general terms, Politicians are sociopaths. Sociopaths are compelled to control crowds of people. Thus, climbing in and out of skins and accents when the need arises. Except it comes off as a mental breakdown. Which it is.


Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/convergence-the-solar-eclipse-cern-lucifer-the-vatican-and-reptilian-venom-peptides/


Source Link; https://banned.video/


Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks


Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD


Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/


Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/


GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7


ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/


SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/


Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Keywords
cernthe vaticanluciferconvergencethe solar eclipseand reptilian venom peptides
