Cookie Monster' Out! Nuland Retires From State Department! - RP Liberty Report

I'm sharing this video with it's description, from the 'Ron Paul Liberty Report' on YouTube. Cynthia... Just to mention, according to her, in Kiev she distributed not cookies, but sandwiches. Assistant US Secretary of State Victoria Nuland filed accusations of misinformation against the Russian media. Oh well, if true, she's stuck with being a 'cookie monster' anyway.
The neocon behind the 10 year war in Ukraine, State Department #3 "diplomat" Victoria Nuland, suddenly announced her retirement from the US diplomatic corps. What does she know that we don't know? Also today, Marco Rubio's bloody cynicism on Ukraine war. Finally - will "Super Tuesday" finally nudge Neocon Nikki to pull out of the race?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9ZgGSXHQyU&ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport