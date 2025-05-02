BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Robot Revenge? Charging at engineers, swinging arms & scattering everything.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
447 views • 4 months ago

Robot Revenge: charged at engineers, swinging arms & scattering everything

Chinese robot straight-up charged at engineers yelling, throwing hands, and scattering everything. 

Plotting revenge or just wants to be let off the hook?

Cynthia.. Evidently the yelling isn't heard with the music added. Doubtful, that I find the original.  Adding this from Reuters: about the US Mineral deal parts that we don't know?

US-Ukraine minerals pact comes with two SECRET SIDE DEALS??

Ukraine didn’t sign just one minerals deal with the US, claims Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction. 

?The real terms, including Ukraine’s open-ended obligations, are buried in two more secret agreements shielded from both parliament and the public, she noted in a social media post.

➡️While lawmakers are kept in the dark, the government is rushing to ratify the deal, calling an emergency session of the Verkhovna Rada next week.

