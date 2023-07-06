BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Todd Coconato Radio Show I "How Can I Hear From God?
35 views • 07/06/2023

Todd Coconato Radio Show I "How Can I Hear From God?"

The Bible, I call it the basic instructions before leaving Earth. Everything from a spiritual standpoint will be in there. Everything you need to know, every tool you need, everything that you need to fight your battle. How do you even know if you want to know God, you get into the word. That's why I'm so word focused, especially these days with all the deception out there.
So I highly encourage everybody to get into the Word of God, because as I always say, I've never seen somebody that loves God's Word be unsuccessful in life. It is the basic instructions before leaving Earth.

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com

jesusremnanthear godtodd coconatoremnant news
