Government Palace in Nepal is completely engulfed in flames - they are not even trying to extinguish it, reports the Habar TV channel - yesterday

The Government Palace in Nepal is completely engulfed in flames — they are not even trying to extinguish it, reports the Habar TV channel. (video from yesterday, Tues, catching up)

The building housed the main offices and departments, including the Prime Minister's offices. All important documents have burned.

It was the largest palace in all of Asia, with nearly 2,000 rooms. It was built as the Prime Minister's private residence in 1903.

The Nepalese army threatens to deploy troops on the streets if looting, arson, and vandalism do not stop.