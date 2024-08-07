There were NO excess deaths until vaccines were given, in half the countries, says Denis Rancourt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“After three years of intense study, that we are continuing, I can tell you the following thing, and this is hard scientific conclusions from looking at the data. “There was NO pandemic. “There was NO particularly virulent pathogen whatsoever. There's no evidence for it. “There is nothing that [was] spreading that causes death. “Then we moved on to the vaccines. “We showed that as soon as a [vaccine] booster is rolled out to a particular age group, very rapidly, within weeks, immediately there follows a peak in all-cause-mortality.” “We see this repeatedly in country after country. “We have studied more than 100 countries now, and the vaccines are clearly temporally associated with peaks in all-cause-mortality. “We can quantify excess mortality whether or not there's mortality beyond the historic trend as a function of time. “What we find is that in more than half of the countries around the world, there is absolutely NO excess mortality in the entire period from the time the pandemic was declared in March of 2020, all the way to until mortality starts to increase when the vaccines are rolled out.” “In more than half the countries in the world, there is [was] NO excess mortality until the vaccines are [were] rolled out.”
Denis Rancourt, PhD
Video clip from here on X:
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1820407992371581213
(Credit to Free Speech Media.)
