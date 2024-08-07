BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

There were NO excess deaths until vaccines were given, in half the countries, says Denis Rancourt
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
341 views • 9 months ago

“After three years of intense study, that we are continuing, I can tell you the following thing, and this is hard scientific conclusions from looking at the data. “There was NO pandemic. “There was NO particularly virulent pathogen whatsoever. There's no evidence for it. “There is nothing that [was] spreading that causes death. “Then we moved on to the vaccines. “We showed that as soon as a [vaccine] booster is rolled out to a particular age group, very rapidly, within weeks, immediately there follows a peak in all-cause-mortality.” “We see this repeatedly in country after country. “We have studied more than 100 countries now, and the vaccines are clearly temporally associated with peaks in all-cause-mortality. “We can quantify excess mortality whether or not there's mortality beyond the historic trend as a function of time. “What we find is that in more than half of the countries around the world, there is absolutely NO excess mortality in the entire period from the time the pandemic was declared in March of 2020, all the way to until mortality starts to increase when the vaccines are rolled out.” “In more than half the countries in the world, there is [was] NO excess mortality until the vaccines are [were] rolled out.”


Denis Rancourt, PhD


Video clip from here on X:

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1820407992371581213

(Credit to Free Speech Media.)

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxxplandemicdenis rancourt phdexcess deaths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy