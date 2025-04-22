10 - LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app





“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 10 in our first series of “Get Biblical Understanding” In this session we’re continuing our review of many of the verses that have to do with love. There is no other biblical topic more important than this one. Therefore it is imperative that we “get understanding” of this tremendous attribute of God.





2 PETER 1:5-8 And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance [self-control]; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; And to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity [love]. For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ.





1 JOHN 2:10 He that loveth his brother abideth in the light, and there is none occasion of stumbling in him.





1 JOHN 2:15 Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.





1 JOHN 3:1 Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God: therefore the world knoweth us not, because it knew him not.





1 JOHN 3:10-11 In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother. For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.





1 JOHN 3:14 We know that we have passed from death unto life, because we love the brethren. He that loveth not his brother abideth in death.





1 JOHN 3:16 Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.





1 JOHN 3:17 But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels [heart] of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?





1 JOHN 3:18 My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.





1 John 4:7-8 Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God. He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.





1 JOHN 4:9 In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him.





1 JOHN 4:10 Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.





1 JOHN 4:11 Beloved, if God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.





1 JOHN 4:12 No man hath seen God at any time. If we love one another, God dwelleth in us, and his love is perfected in us.





1 JOHN 4:16 And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.





Our website: https://www.thebereancall.org

Store: https://store.thebereancall.org