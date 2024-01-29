Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ISRAEL'S INTEL ARC PROCESSOR FOR BACKDOORING HARDWARE 🇮🇱🖲 [ALL YORE DATA IS BELONG TO ISRAEL]
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
495 Subscribers
87 views
Published a month ago

Source: https://youtu.be/bqy-AUb5hWw?si=pNXA5ycKTZ2vnydl


Thumbnail: https://gab.com/CANST/posts/111833743724439963


https://www.zdnet.com/article/minix-intels-hidden-in-chip-operating-system/


https://steemit.com/technology/@pynchon/the-arc-processor-israel-s-omnipresent-backdoor


VfB reasoned that the buildings at Ground Zero had been vaporized [NOT via jet fuel] at 10:00 AM sharp during the events of September 11, 2001


When I'd heard about the Orwellized Carl Cameron report on CALEA, I kept paying attention


"CALEA turned our wiretapping infrastructure into a (((megaphone)))" 📣


Not too long ago, I was in a session with the Think🪖Tank, and I was just perusing the local action, when I dropped a hell of a lot of data from my clipboard - things I'd accrued hours earlier


Your clipboard function is being used to spy upon you...I imagine there is a simple method of safeguard such data, like a local clipboard sandbox, or something similar - any ideas would be welcome

Keywords
israelespionagebackdoorcaleaintel processorsclipboard

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket