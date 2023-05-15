Lesson 7: Worshiping the Creator

Memory Text: " ' 'You are worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power; for You created all things, and by Your will they exist and were created''" (Revelation 4:11, NKJV).It's easy to take things for granted, particularly things that we have always known or experienced. How easy is it, for instance, for young children to take their parents for granted, whom they have known all their short lives. How easy for us, too, to take for granted the sun, the sky, the air, or the ground beneath our feet.However, have you ever stopped to think about how much we take existence itself for granted? That is, how often do we stop and ask the famous philosophical question, Why is there something instead of nothing?

Why does our universe itself, and all the majesty and grandeur and astonishing things in it, exist to begin with? What great logical contradiction would occur were our universe, and we who are in it, not here?

According to the latest scientific theory (they tend to change), our universe once did not exist. In other words, ours is a contingent existence, and it's a miracle that we are here at all. And despite all sorts of myths about the universe arising from absolutely nothing (the Big Bang Theory), or from some kind of mathematical equation, our universe exists because God, the Creator, has made it and everything in it (Genesis 1:1, God bara).

God's unutterable love, personality, and character, were personified in Christ, our Creator, our Sustainer, our Redeemer, our Mediator and our Glorifier. It was at the cross that mercy and truth met together, that righteousness and truth kissed each other. —6T, p. 59. Christ became one with humanity, that humanity might become one in Spirit and life with Him.—Sons and Daughters of God, p. 237. Christ transcends time, matter, and space.

The world is held in check by the expressed royal law liberty of Jehovah (which is holy, just, and good) (which is the foundation of His government, the revelation of His Character, and the standard of His judgment) and the immeasurable grace of Christ. So, God's faithful sentinels beware of syncretism, age of consciousness, relativism, ecumenism, dominionism, universalism, globalism, humanism, legalism, cheap grace, spiritualism, and evolution.

