Simultaneously with this, soldiers of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Army completely cleared the vicinity of the settlement of 'Berdin', where the Ukrainian Army was trying to break through during its offensive. According to the commander of the Chechen Spetsnaz 'Akhmat' General Apti Alaudinov, 45 Ukrainian soldiers and 20 units of heavy equipment were destroyed during the cleansing of the vicinity of this settlement.......................................................................................................................
