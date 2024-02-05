BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congress Plots "Nation-destroying" Amnesty & Legalizing Biden Border Crimes: ALIPAC Chief William Gheen
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
75 views • 02/05/2024

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are plotting to ram a massive amnesty bill through Congress that would legalize much of what the Biden administration has done to dissolve the U.S. border and bring in millions of illegal immigrants, and it must be stopped, warned Americans for Legal Immigration PAC (ALIPAC) chief William Gheen in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. If approved, it could forever change the political landscape of the United States as Democrats import enormous numbers of new Democrat voters. Gheen, who has been battling on this front for decades, warned that Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer likely has the RINO votes to get it through the Senate and a plan to have it approved in the House, or he would not have publicly discussed this. However, if Americans get informed and active, this can be stopped, he said.


www.alipac.us


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
immigrationalipacborder crimes
