9-15-23 more than 1,000 additional African invaders arrived in boats from Tunisia to Lampedusa Italy

Jim Crenshaw





Sep 15, 2023





The Island originally had a population of 6000. Now there are more migrants there than the original Italian people. How long until they accomplish this here in the United States and turn us into a 3rd World shit hole?





Too survive you must turn them back by ANY means necessary. I do mean any. Interpret this in any way you may.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/arcUeO7yhExW/