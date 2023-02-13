Did You Know That People With Insecure Attachment Do This

Do you tend to ghost your personal goals? This may be why! 👇

In this video, New York City-based psychotherapist and psychoanalyst Marc Sholes reveals why people with insecure attachment tend to flake out on their self-improvement journey and what they can do to fight it.

Marc explains that people with insecure attachment tend to dread self-focused activities because they don’t like focusing on themselves. 🚫

However, the only way to win over this self-sabotaging habit is for you to step OUT of your comfort zone by confronting your feelings of dread so that you move forward and achieve a sense of accomplishment and well-being. 🙌

