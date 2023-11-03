BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kyiv Begs The US Not To Leave Ukraine┃Russian KINZHAL Destroyed The Last Remaining Ammunition Depot
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2
435 views • 11/03/2023

Against the background of heavy losses of the Israeli Army in manpower and heavy equipment during the ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Russian army continues to deliver targeted missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, destroying the last remaining ammunition depots, which for a long time did not allow Moscow to put a final end to the agony of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Military experts recognized the Russian missile strike on the 47th arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southeastern part of the 'Khmelnytskyi' Oblast as the most powerful not only during all time of the current conflict but also in the entire history of wars since the beginning of the 1950s of the last century.

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


Keywords
destroyedrussiankinzhalafu ammunition depot
