BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - May 17 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • 4 months ago

May 17, 2025

rt.com



Moscow says a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Zelensky is possible, but only if progress is made after the first direct Russia-Ukraine talks in over three years comes up short of a peace plan, but positive groundwork is seemingly laid. At Washington's initiative, Russia and America's top diplomats pick up the phone. They're happy with the huge POW exchange in the works with Sergey Lavrov grateful for Trump insisting Kiev officials meet directly with their Russian counterparts. With Round two of Romania's presidential election in less than a day “France is trying to subvert democracy and rob the people of their vote”. That's according to the euro skeptic frontrunner, as Brussels and company scrambles to derail his campaign. And as 2,000 Indonesians sign up for an experimental tuberculosis vaccine sponsored and dished out by the Bill Gates foundation. Criticism of the campaign erupts online suggesting locals are being used as guinea pigs.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy