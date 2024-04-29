Marine Cites Dirty Secrets of Smart Cities and Ultimate Global Surveillance - David Serpa

There is so much invasive technology around us at all times, from artificial intelligence to smartphones and computers - that it’s easy to become accustomed to being surveilled and observed 24-7. However, are you ready for the upcoming “smart cities” that the world’s globalist elites are preparing to push the world’s population into? David Serpa is an expert on the subject of smart cities, and he’s running for Congress in California to push back on the Agenda 30 globalist tyranny that is being plotted by big donors and dogmatic bureaucrats. David is a former Marine and a successful businessman who decided to take a stand for American values and he has also authored the book, Common Sense for California: A Guide to the New Revolution.









TAKEAWAYS





Many of these smart cities are funded by organizations like C40 and the Blue Zones Project who want people to live to 100 years old





The globalist elites who run the World Economic Forum, want the American people to own NOTHING and be happy





Smart cities are intentionally designed to manipulate people into certain areas and to hoard all of the resources





Major funders of smart cities are: taxpayer dollars, IKEA, the Hewlett Foundation, Loreal, and Open Society and the Clinton Foundations









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Common Sense for California book: https://amzn.to/49Vj2yv

Bravo Company USA: https://bravocompanyusa.com/

C40 Cities: https://www.c40.org/

Blue Zones Project: https://bit.ly/3Qmj37O

The Truth About Jan 6th Project: https://bit.ly/3UDmqd9

Bill Gates Buying Up Farmland: https://bit.ly/3Qmmb3j

Bill Gates Largest Private Owner of US Farmland: https://bit.ly/3QlxFEi

China Buying US Land Near Military Bases: https://bit.ly/3WkA0mW

Petition to Close Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant: https://bit.ly/4bc4vj0

Elites Want to Build New City Outside of San Francisco: https://bit.ly/3JEphMv

Billionaire Backers of New Solano County City: https://bit.ly/4b9NXrK





🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID SERPA

Website: https://davidserpaforcongress.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidSerpaforThePeople/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/serpaforcongress/

X: https://twitter.com/Serpa4Congress

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@davidserpaforcongress

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@serpaforcongress





