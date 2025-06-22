They have been sanctioned, bombed, isolated & yet they stand stronger than ever - Iranians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’ve been sanctioned, bombed, isolated — and yet they stand stronger than ever.
The West will never understand.
Footage courtesy of our friends in Tehran. from @DDGeopolitics
Adding:
BREAKING: A terrorist bombing has struck the Saint Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Awwal Duwaila’a, Damascus, Syria, during prayer time.
➡️Reports confirm multiple casualties and body parts found inside the church.
➡️The explosion occurred while worshippers were gathered, suggesting a targeted attack during services.
➡️First responders are on-site. No group has yet claimed responsibility.
Maybe putting a terrorist militia in charge of a state wasn't a good idea.