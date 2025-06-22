BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
They have been sanctioned, bombed, isolated & yet they stand stronger than ever - Iranians
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
156 views • 2 months ago

They’ve been sanctioned, bombed, isolated — and yet they stand stronger than ever.

The West will never understand.

Footage courtesy of our friends in Tehran. from @DDGeopolitics

Adding:

BREAKING: A terrorist bombing has struck the Saint Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Awwal Duwaila’a, Damascus, Syria, during prayer time.

➡️Reports confirm multiple casualties and body parts found inside the church.

➡️The explosion occurred while worshippers were gathered, suggesting a targeted attack during services.

➡️First responders are on-site. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Maybe putting a terrorist militia in charge of a state wasn't a good idea.

