BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Remnant of Israel Romans 11 1 6 Morning Manna Apr 15 2025
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 5 months ago

In this Tuesday episode, Rick and Doc begin their study of Romans Chapter 11, focusing on verses 1 through 6. They tackle Paul’s piercing question: Has God cast away His people? Paul emphatically responds, “God forbid,” pointing to the ongoing existence of a faithful remnant within Israel, chosen by grace. They'll explore the biblical distinction between Jews and the broader nation of Israel, challenging the modern Zionist view that equates the two. They discuss Elijah’s despair in 1 Kings 19 and God’s reminder that He preserved 7,000 who remained faithful—illustrating the enduring pattern of God preserving a remnant. Paul’s message is clear: salvation is by grace, not ethnicity or works. Rick and Doc conclude by urging listeners to see all who believe in Jesus, regardless of race or heritage, as the true remnant of God.

Topics Covered

  • Has God rejected Israel? Paul's emphatic "God forbid"

  • Distinction between Jews and Israelites (Judah vs. full nation of Israel)

  • Elijah’s despair and God’s assurance of a hidden remnant

  • Critique of Christian Zionism and ethnically-based salvation

  • The concept of remnant chosen by grace, not works

  • Paul's grief over Israel’s rejection of Christ and the inclusion of Gentiles

Scripture References

  1. Romans 11:1 – "Hath God cast away his people? God forbid"

  2. Romans 11:4 – "I have reserved to myself seven thousand men, who have not bowed the knee to the image of Baal"

  3. Romans 11:5 – "Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace"

  4. Romans 11:6 – "And if by grace, then is it no more of works"

  5. Romans 10:21 – "All day long I have stretched forth my hands unto a disobedient and gainsaying people"

  6. 1 Kings 19:10 – "I, even I only, am left; and they seek my life, to take it away"

  7. Romans 10:9 – "If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus… thou shalt be saved"

  8. Philippians 3:5 – "Circumcised the eighth day, of the stock of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin"

  9. Romans 9:27 – "Though the number of the children of Israel be as the sand of the sea, a remnant shall be saved"


Keywords
a remnant of israelromans 11 1 6morning manna apr 15 2025
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy