🟡Scene of Hezbollah targeted the Hatzor air base, located south of Tel Aviv (occupied Jaffa), with cruise missiles.
The Hatzor air base is a strategic installation for the Israeli military, making it a significant target in Hezbollah's campaign. The strike underscores escalating hostilities and Hezbollah's use of advanced weaponry to challenge Israel.