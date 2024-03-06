The Australian’s Foreign Editor Greg Sheridan reveals Joe Biden’s “big danger” in his presidential campaign. “Biden’s big danger … is that everything that you say is absolutely true,” Mr Sheridan told Sky News host Peta Credlin. “And that is translating into an absolute lack of enthusiasm for Biden. “It’s hard to see that Biden can generate enthusiasm to get a big turnout the way he did last time by terrifying everyone about Trump. “He’s so low energy now I don’t think he can even campaign in the way he did last time.”







