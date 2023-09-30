And Now...HEADS Up Oct 3rd! Russia Running "Test" Nuke Drill....US Gov't Shutdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VAXXCHOICE PRESENTS: 5G SYMPOSIUM - 6 HR SPECIALhttps://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/6a412905-fdb9-4306-a8e2-a0dce76bed89
https://metro.co.uk/2023/09/29/russia-putin-to-stage-first-nationwide-nuclear-attack-exercise-19576216/
House passes 45-day funding bill, likely avoiding a government shutdown
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/government-shutdown-saturday-rcna118201
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
aPLANEtruth
https://rumble.com/user/aPLANEtruth
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aplanetruth15
https://www.youtube.com/@aplanetruth1571/videos