Mark of the Cell Phone?

How common are mobile telephones? With their sophisticated algorithms can they read your mind? Can governments monitor you, your location, and even purchases through modern technologies like cellular telephones? Could a cell phone be the Mark of the Beast of Revelation, the 666 of Revelation 13? Did Russian Patriarch Kirill warn that people are "falling into slavery" from technologies that collect data on "location, interests and fears"? Did he specifically point to the Antichrist using such technologies? Did Patriarch Kirill state, “if we don’t want to bring the apocalypse closer, there should be no single [control and access] center”? Can computers, Artificial Intelligence, and cell phones help fulfill prophecies about knowledge increasing in the end times? What about the '666' control of buying and selling by the Beast and the Antichrist? Dr. Thiel addresses those issues and others related to the 'mark of the cell phones.'





