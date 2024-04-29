Its Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christ Is Returning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 24:3-22 It’s beginning to look a Lot like Christ is Coming
Intro: You know the Christmas song…”it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas?” I think Bing Crosby did the most well known version of it. Well….. you know Christmas is near when you see the Pumpkins appearing, Right? Halloween is here to scare us and deceive us. Well the pumpkins are already here! Actually the Thanksgiving turkey has already been prepared and ready to be consumed. The world is getting ready for judgment. it is just at the verge. Soon Christmas will be here….Jesus is coming! Not to be born….but He’s coming again to rule and reign this time and judge an unbelieving world.