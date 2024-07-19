BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Morphou Neophytos: 50 years of being a Refugee (2024)
etangelo
etangelo
47 views • 10 months ago

The interview of his Eminence Metropolitan Morphou mr. Neophytos with Petros Lazarou took place on Bright Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the temporary seat of the Metropolis of Morphou in Eurychou, as part of the special events for the 50 years of the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus (1974- 2024).


Editing - Directed by: Antonis Chrysostomou

Music: Christodoros Mnasonos

Production: RumOrthodox


***


Επίσημη ιστοσελίδα Ιεράς Μητροπόλεως Μόρφου: https://immorfou.org.cy


Official site of Holy Metropolis of Morfou: https://immorfou.org.cy


Официальная интернет-страница Митрополии Морфу: https://immorfou.org.cy


ΣΗΜΕΙΩΣΗ: Στην ιστοσελίδα μας μπορείτε να βρείτε μεταφρασμένες και υποτιτλισμένες ομιλίες του Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου Νεοφύτου στα αγγλικά, ρωσικά και σε άλλες γλώσσες. Η σελίδα στην οποία θα βρείτε τις ομιλίες είναι η εξής: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...


NOTE: In our website you can find translated and subtitled homilies of Morfou Neophytos in English, Russian and other languages. Link: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...


ПРИМЕЧАНИЕ: На нашей интернет-странице вы можете найти выступления (проповеди) Митрополита Морфу Неофита, переведенные на английский, русский и иные языки, а также содержащие субтитры на означенных языках. Страница, на которой вы найдете выступления (проповеди), является следующей: https://immorfou.org.cy/homilies-and-...

christreligiongreecepropheciesorthodoxymitropoliti morfou neofitos
