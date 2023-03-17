CHICHONAL - In the crater of an active volcano (En el crater del volcan) - bilingue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
El Chichón (Chichonal), a moderately active volcano in Chiapas, Mexico erupted violently on March 28, 1982, destroying nearby villages and the surrounding landscape. El Chichonal remains active and can be reached on a day hike.
El Chichonal, un volcán moderadamente activo, ubicado en Chiapas, México, eruptó el día 28 de marzo de 1982, destruyendo pueblos cercanos y los paisajes verdes alrededor. El Chichonal sigue activo y se puede alcanzar por una caminata de un día.