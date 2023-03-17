CHICHONAL - In the crater of an active volcano (En el crater del volcan) - bilingue

For more better quality videos check out,

https://www.subscribestar.com/chadzuber1972

https://www.youtube.com/@SurvivalAdventure-sw5xo/featured

https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e

https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/

https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber

More video's will be added to Brighteon once the upload limit has been lifted.

El Chichón (Chichonal), a moderately active volcano in Chiapas, Mexico erupted violently on March 28, 1982, destroying nearby villages and the surrounding landscape. El Chichonal remains active and can be reached on a day hike.





El Chichonal, un volcán moderadamente activo, ubicado en Chiapas, México, eruptó el día 28 de marzo de 1982, destruyendo pueblos cercanos y los paisajes verdes alrededor. El Chichonal sigue activo y se puede alcanzar por una caminata de un día.