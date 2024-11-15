Disrupt Now Podcast | Being of Future Timelines: The Dance Between Present and Cosmic Paths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast, we delve into cosmic and earthly energies with guest, Tarah Long. We explore themes of natural law, the winding and weaving paths of spiritual awakening, and the profound challenges of living authentically amidst societal constraints.
We share our personal journeys, highlighting the importance of unconditional love, personal liberation, and the necessity of dismantling the old, enslaving paradigm in order to cultivate a 'New Earth'. The conversation also touches on the concept of twin flames, the role of divine feminine and masculine energies, and the spiritual transformations experienced through their unique paths, and so much more!
#societalconstraints #naturallaw #spiritualawakening #newearth #earthlyenergies
Disrupt Now Podcast exploration here: https://www.disruptnowpodcast.com/
00:00 Introduction to Disrupt Now Podcast
01:09 Meet Tarah Long
02:43 Exploring Inner and Outer Freedom
04:27 The Challenge of Being from the Future
10:05 Reflections on Childhood and Belonging
17:41 Navigating Spiritual Journeys and Ego
27:04 Embracing Unconditional Love
36:33 The Path of Sacred Leadership
41:40 Emotional Breakthroughs and Clean Slates
42:26 Questioning Beliefs and Convictions
43:23 Unplugging from Programming
45:49 Finding Purpose in Pain
47:03 Navigating Uncertainty and Transformation
01:04:33 The Twin Flame Journey
01:16:56 Reclaiming Natural Law and Organic Living
01:21:18 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
__________
