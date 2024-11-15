Disrupt Now Podcast | Being of Future Timelines: The Dance Between Present and Cosmic Paths

In this episode of the Disrupt Now Podcast, we delve into cosmic and earthly energies with guest, Tarah Long. We explore themes of natural law, the winding and weaving paths of spiritual awakening, and the profound challenges of living authentically amidst societal constraints.





We share our personal journeys, highlighting the importance of unconditional love, personal liberation, and the necessity of dismantling the old, enslaving paradigm in order to cultivate a 'New Earth'. The conversation also touches on the concept of twin flames, the role of divine feminine and masculine energies, and the spiritual transformations experienced through their unique paths, and so much more!





#societalconstraints #naturallaw #spiritualawakening #newearth #earthlyenergies





Disrupt Now Podcast exploration here: https://www.disruptnowpodcast.com/





00:00 Introduction to Disrupt Now Podcast

01:09 Meet Tarah Long

02:43 Exploring Inner and Outer Freedom

04:27 The Challenge of Being from the Future

10:05 Reflections on Childhood and Belonging

17:41 Navigating Spiritual Journeys and Ego

27:04 Embracing Unconditional Love

36:33 The Path of Sacred Leadership

41:40 Emotional Breakthroughs and Clean Slates

42:26 Questioning Beliefs and Convictions

43:23 Unplugging from Programming

45:49 Finding Purpose in Pain

47:03 Navigating Uncertainty and Transformation

01:04:33 The Twin Flame Journey

01:16:56 Reclaiming Natural Law and Organic Living

01:21:18 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

__________

🙏 If you find these videos helpful & supportive for your journey, consider donating to our work! With the rise of c(en) sorship ... we struggle to gain traction as a young channel and thereby growth is more difficult these days 👉 https://ko-fi.com/theviglionefamily





💙 1:1 Private Vibrational Medicine for Sacred Soul Healing Sessions: Getting to the ROOT cause for furbabies and humans 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session





☯️ JOIN THE WAITLIST! NATALIE & MARK'S NEW MEMBERSHIP FORGE AND FLOW SANCTUM 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/forge-and-flow-sanctum





🔥 Subscribe to Natalie's list 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





Explore our "ALMOST EVERYTHING IN ONE SPOT" page https://www.natalieviglione.com/everything-page-of-natalie-viglione