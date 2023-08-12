P.3 My turmeric harvest for 2023: Pot of RARE TURMERIC LOBSTERS from Indian Ocean, near Perth MVI_3561,70-76merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am pleased with the yield from my first pot of turmeric, and expect the same results from most of the remainder. August here in Perth is getting a bit late to harvest for eating, but they are still looking good, yet are budding up for the new season around the corner. Grow turmeric if you possibly can, it is a SUPERFOOD and SUPERMEDICINE. Disclaimer: this is not medical advice