FEDS Won’t Release SATANIC Trans Manifesto: ANTI-CHRISTIAN FBI Wants CONFISCATION Of America's GUNS

Stew Peters Show





April 24, 2023





According to sources trans terrorist Audrey Hale went on a killing spree because she hated Christians.

Author of the book, “True Blue, My Journey From Beat Cop to Suspended FBI Whistleblower”, Steve Friend is here to talk about how the FBI is deliberately blocking the release of the trans manifesto.

The public has a right to see the crazed and hateful writings of the trans terrorist.

Recently the FBI demanded Steve Friend remove content from his new book concerning the events of January 6th.

The FBI is no longer interested in law enforcement but they are more interested in decimating talking points to mainstream media “journalists”.

Ray Epps is obviously a FED and the media is doing mental gymnastics to gaslight the public when he is on tape encouraging people to breach the capitol building.

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend says the FBI “should be broken into 1000 pieces and scattered into the wind”.

Since 2001 the FBI has ramped up its investigations of Americans.

First, it was American muslims, but now they have turned against Christians.

Americans have lost faith in the FBI and do not believe they are applying the law dispassionately.

