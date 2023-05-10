© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BLACK RAIN
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Red tears fallin' from my eyes
Yellow flames risin' up on high
Black rain fallin' from the sky
I looked up to see a flash of light
In the clouds Lucifer bright
In an instant the defening blast
Then the shockwave and the earthquake crash
A pillar of smoke like the power of God
Flashing fir a living lightning rod
Cyclone wind sucked the city from the ground
Glittering debris tumbling back down
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Red tears fallin' from my eyes
Yellow flames risin' up on high
Black rain fallin' from the sky
In ink black clouds tornadoes of fire rise
A blue glory of light shoots through the sky
An explosion of rainbow color on high
Violet and golden sparkling green fireflies
Fires burning for a hundred miles around
Yellow smoke rising in gigantic clouds
Burning people everywhere writhing in pain
Then came the chill the hail and the rain
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Red tears fallin' from my eyes
Yellow flames risin' up on high
Black rain fallin' from the sky
My skin burned off as I went blind
The pain increased I lost mind
Gotta stop hurtin' I just wanna die
Gotta find a way to commit suicide
Pouring in torrents down on us all
Black snow in sheets began to fall
In blood filled ears ancient words swirl
Is this the last judgement and the end of the world ?
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Red tears fallin' from my eyes
Yellow flames risin' up on high
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Where am I going lost and all alone?
Where is my life ? Where is my soul?
I wander aimlessly without a home
Living or dead I don't know
Thou art dust and to dust thou shalt return
Without faith and hope and the love you spurned
The planets the galaxies the universe turns
In ten thousand fires the whole world burns
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Red tears fallin' from my eyes
Yellow flames risin' up on high
Black rain fallin' from the sky
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
Copyright 2023