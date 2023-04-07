Block Enzymes or Block Receptors. What most drugs do. Why you want to avoid them.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most drugs block your body's natural ability to heal (with a few exceptions). The major underlying causes of disease are parasites, toxic food, toxic environment. Drugs cover up the symptoms. Notable exceptions: chlorine dioxide, hydrogen peroxide, ivermectin, low dose naltrexone and more. Drugless healing works better: no side effects, no addiction.
Block Enzymes or Block Receptors. That's what most drugs do. Dr Ben EdwardsFULL SHOW Dr Edwards' First Tuesday Talk How Drugs Work, Veritas Wellness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87ZQWyrYKsE
OR
https://www.brighteon.com/d7d3f76a-f507-4889-be3d-eadeb0520bcb
