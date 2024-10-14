BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hamas Blows Up Israeli Convoy In Gaza; Gives IDF 'Bloody Nose' After Deadly Hezbollah Strike
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
7 months ago

Hours after Hezbollah's deadly attack, Hamas launched a significant ambush against Israeli forces. Newly released footage by the Al Qassam Brigades captures Israeli soldiers being targeted as their convoy arrived near the Jabalia camp in southern Gaza. The video shows Al Qassam fighters unleashing heavy fire on military vehicles, resulting in massive plumes of smoke following loud blasts. As Israeli troops attempted to retaliate, the fighters responded with RPGs. In a statement, Al Qassam claimed "success" in their "well-planned operation," asserting that the Israeli army suffered casualties during the confrontation.

Methinks Shlomo will be kvetching to Uncle Sam to get involved soon.....

Mirrored - Times Of India


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
convoyisraeli soldiersal qassam brigadessouthern gazajabalia camp
