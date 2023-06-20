Ivan Raiklin Calls Out Rochelle Walensky Over Jab DEATHS: CDC Director Ducks House Questioning

Stew Peters Show





June 19, 2023





Dr. Rochelle Walensky was recently called out for the murderer she is.

Retired Green Beret and constitutional attorney Ivan Raiklin is here to talk about his viral video where he shook Rochelle Walensky’s hand at a House subcommittee meeting.

During the video he told her he looks forward to her testimony about how she is a part of the murder of thousands of Americans due to the death jab.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is about to depart from the CDC at the end of this month.

Walensky is the one who went on TV and told people that if they got the job, it meant they wouldn’t be able to get Covid or pass it to others.

Both claims were false.

Walensky played a central role, rivaled only by Anthony Fauci himself, in perpetrating the maze of lies around Covid-19 and the vaccines that were such a failure in “treating” it.

Ivan Raiklin has sat through several hearings with high profile government officials who have committed crimes against humanity.

Holding these politicians accountable is a slow process but with shows like Stew Peters and Twitter 2.0 more and more people are waking up to the truth.

The shots are deadly and they are bioweapons.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2v6zia-ivan-raiklin-calls-out-rochelle-walensky-over-jab-deaths-cdc-director-ducks.html