Christ v. Antichrist Part 2: The Ten Commandments

The Ten Commandments are the Law of Jesus Christ given to a discrete ethno-state (Ancient Israel). It was a social law, not a personal code of morality -- it was for the entire nation. The nation as a whole would be judged by the Corporate obediences or disobedience to the Ten Commandments -- that is the story of all the Prophets.)
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com