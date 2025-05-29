Burkina Faso’s Army Liberates Key Town from Islamist Militants

Burkina Faso’s armed forces have liberated the town of Gassan, located 50 km from Dédougou, during offensive operations in the Sourou Valley. This area was previously the focus of Operation Green Whirlwind 2, which ended two months ago.

The 23rd Rapid Reaction Unit led the assault, reportedly neutralizing 87 Islamist militants. Troops also seized hidden weapons and began demining the area.

The military now plans to secure its position and push further into the Boucle du Mouhoun region — continuing efforts to retake control from jihadist factions that gained ground due to years of Western-backed instability.