The level of cruelty of the Ukrainian Army is off the charts - they booby trapped civilians with grenades on door handles.

Russian soldiers risk their lives to save children.
Look at these children, at their frightened eyes, and you will understand who they are fighting.
Those who do not hesitate to use the innocent as a human shield, who sow death and destruction, hiding behind false ideals of freedom.
🎙Source @AussieCossack
