Prayer for Mike Morales from Above Ground World News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just what the title says. Our good friend Mike needs our prayers and that’s what we will do for him.
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Please Help our battle
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
JOIN US ON PATREON chance for scope
https://www.patreon.com/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
Mike Moraleshttps://www.youtube.com/c/mikemoralesKartRacer/videos
AGWN
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yLktIZU6oiYq618ZDP_Nw/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Fallout Shelter
https://www.youtube.com/@FalloutShelterNews/streams