Matthew Ehret - "How to Save a Dying Republic"

On April 6, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Matthew Ehret

Topic: How to Save a Dying Republic





Matthew is a journalist and co-founder of theRising Tide Foundation. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow and BRI Expert for Rogue News. Matthew has published scientific articles with 21st Century Science and Technology, Nexus, Principia Scientifica, and is a regular author on Strategic Culture, Washington Times, The Cradle and Global Research. He has authored the book series “The Untold History of Canada” and the recently published book series“The Clash of the Two Americas. Volumes 1-3: Vol 1- The Unfinished Symphony, Vol 2- Open vs. Closed System and vol 3 - most recent - The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny.”





Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is being revived and what you can do about it - Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

John Katsavos

Roy Coughlan

