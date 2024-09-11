Dying on that Hill - Eva Edl

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eva Edl joins Eileen to share her heart-wrenching story of being a death camp survivor and her mission from God to peacefully interpose for the unborn. She sees the evil similarities between Nazi Germany and the modern America death camps, abortion mills.





Together with 6 others, she is facing over 10 years in prison by the Biden/Harris DOJ after recently being convicted of violating the FACE Act and Conspiracy Against Rights.





