US Sports Partner Spotlight: Under Armour

25% Off Backpacks - These backpacks have it all - and they're 25% off!

https://tinyurl.com/UnderArmour0724

40% Off Sitewide for Military, First Responders, Nurses, Medical & Teachers!

https://tinyurl.com/UAServe





Under Armour’s mission is to make you better. That means everything Under Armour makes—shoes, apparel, accessories, athlete recovery sleepwear, and connected fitness gear—actually does something. Whether it’s a T-shirt that keeps you cool, a jacket that adapts to your body temp, or innovative cushioning that feels like zero gravity for a whole new running experience, Under Amour inspires you with performance solutions you never knew you needed but can’t imagine living without. https://tinyurl.com/UAServe





US Sports Radio affiliate partner

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224